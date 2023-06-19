First PREMIER Bank Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sysco Price Performance
NYSE:SYY opened at $73.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
