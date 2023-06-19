First PREMIER Bank Purchases 25,623 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 126,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

