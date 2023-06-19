First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stake Lifted by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 3.7% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL stock opened at $34.87 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $38.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

