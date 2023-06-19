Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.7% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on FI. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Shares of FI opened at $119.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.78 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.