Frax Share (FXS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $24.29 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for about $5.40 or 0.00020393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $391.27 million and $24.29 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,716,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,413,182 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

