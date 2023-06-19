Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Down 7.5% in May

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,700 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 809,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,849,957.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,849,957.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,836 shares of company stock valued at $154,591 over the last ninety days. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,646,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,841,000 after acquiring an additional 118,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 582,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 461,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,054. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $65.17.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $66.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in El Monte, CA.

