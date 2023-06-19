Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 602,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 1,487.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 516,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 79,859 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period.

Get Global X E-Commerce ETF alerts:

Global X E-Commerce ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EBIZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.32. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,565. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $46.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24.

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.