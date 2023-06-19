Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 361.8% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200,546 shares during the period.

GHIXW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,801. Gores Holdings IX has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

