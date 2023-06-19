Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,116,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 626.8% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,574 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 452.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,567,000 after buying an additional 1,200,165 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.12. 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86.

Insider Activity

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

