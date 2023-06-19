Greylin Investment Management Inc Sells 1,240 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greylin Investment Management Inc reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.3% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

