Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 167,977 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $122.68 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

