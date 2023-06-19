Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $139.64 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,810 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 3.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.34% of Paychex worth $139,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Paychex by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,294,000 after purchasing an additional 471,671 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex stock opened at $113.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.76.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

