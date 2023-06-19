Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

NASDAQ GIFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.24. 42,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,944. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

