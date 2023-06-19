Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance
NASDAQ GIFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.24. 42,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,944. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.60.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
