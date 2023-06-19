GXChain Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $21.47 million and $437.04 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002172 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002801 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

