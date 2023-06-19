Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 29,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE HAL traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.58. 10,393,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,583,615. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

