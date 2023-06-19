Head to Head Survey: Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) versus China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY)

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) and China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and China National Building Material’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. $546.14 million 0.81 $45.64 million $0.53 9.91 China National Building Material N/A N/A N/A $57.49 0.54

Analyst Ratings

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has higher revenue and earnings than China National Building Material. China National Building Material is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and China National Building Material, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A China National Building Material 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

This table compares Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and China National Building Material’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. 8.45% 13.95% 5.33% China National Building Material N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. beats China National Building Material on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products. It also produces and distributes quicklime for use in steel, food, fishing, and chemical industries. In addition, the company sells and distributes other construction materials manufactured by third parties, such as steel rebar, plastic pipes, and electrical wires. It sells and distributes its products to other retailers, private construction companies, and government entities through a network of independent retailers and hardware stores. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones ASPI S.A.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials. The company also provides engineering services to glass and cement manufacturers and equipment procurement. In addition, it is involved in the merchandise trading and other businesses. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Oceania, Africa, the Americas, and internationally. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

