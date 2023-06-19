HI Trading 12% Lower This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 12% lower against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $234,447.38 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,937.45 or 0.99974396 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002432 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00396073 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $291,749.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

