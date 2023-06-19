Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

HIW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.89. 1,650,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.45%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.