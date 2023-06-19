Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of BITO stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,244,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,064,715. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

