Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,259 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,259 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,303 shares of company stock valued at $48,570,392. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

CDNS stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,007,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.29. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $242.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

