Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,167 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,693,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,269,262. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

