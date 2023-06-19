Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,244 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,351. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.88 and a 200-day moving average of $228.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -698.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.77.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

