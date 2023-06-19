IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Position Raised by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in IAC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in IAC by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in IAC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in IAC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

IAC Stock Up 0.2 %

IAC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.95. 830,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,297. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $85.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

