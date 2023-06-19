iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Down 11.2% in May

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,500 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 590,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iBio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iBio in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iBio by 178.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in iBio by 182.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in iBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iBio by 127.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

