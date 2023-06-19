Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

