Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB) Insider Dennison Hambling Buys 98,022 Shares

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB – Get Rating) insider Dennison Hambling acquired 98,022 shares of Intelligent Monitoring Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,094.51 ($13,577.37).
Intelligent Monitoring Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,911.38.
Intelligent Monitoring Group Company Profile
See Also
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Monitoring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Monitoring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.