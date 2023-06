Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB) Insider Dennison Hambling Buys 98,022 Shares

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB – Get Rating) insider Dennison Hambling acquired 98,022 shares of Intelligent Monitoring Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,094.51 ($13,577.37).

Intelligent Monitoring Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,911.38.

Get Intelligent Monitoring Group alerts:

Intelligent Monitoring Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited provides security, monitoring, and risk management services for business and individual use in Australia. It also offers high net worth family security solutions, including the development of personal and family safety procedures, ongoing review and assessment to the penetrability of existing residences, evacuation and emergency planning, residential and commercial security systems, phone based duress and location services, customized electronic dashboards, personal safety and travel awareness training services, incident management and response services, close personal protection/personal security drivers, and supplier selection and vetting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Monitoring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Monitoring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.