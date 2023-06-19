Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $3.97 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $3.97 or 0.00014735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $11.85 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00042858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00032045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,851,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,378,497 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

