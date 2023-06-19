Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IPG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,234,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,085,000 after purchasing an additional 302,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,102,000 after buying an additional 355,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,275,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,981,000 after buying an additional 815,502 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,227,000 after buying an additional 133,527 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

