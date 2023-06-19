Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $455.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.31. Intuit has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.