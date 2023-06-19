Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLW traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,847. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 382,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 3,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 261,711 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 145,752 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 341.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 56,836 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

