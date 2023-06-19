Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0989 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSJN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 189,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,636. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

