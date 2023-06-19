Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMOGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 72,310 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.