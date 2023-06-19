Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 72,310 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

