Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.75. 28,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,923. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.