Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Stake Boosted by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,940 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 805,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,494,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 715,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.19 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0599 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

