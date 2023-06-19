Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on June 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1179 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. 5,173,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 177,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 100,537 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

