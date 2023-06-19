Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP remained flat at $24.37 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,277. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

