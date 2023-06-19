Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMQ traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.54. 14,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,224. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

