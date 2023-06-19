Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on June 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.11. 198,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

