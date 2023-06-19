Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSMR traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $23.63. 14,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,033. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 471,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 727.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,646 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $744,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

