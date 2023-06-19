Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.06. 6,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,973. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 429.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.