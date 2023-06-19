Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSCT traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $18.01. 84,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,283. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter.

