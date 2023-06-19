Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJU) Announces $0.14 Dividend

Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1426 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.83. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJU – Get Rating) by 471.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 13.25% of Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

