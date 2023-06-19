Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJU) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1426 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.83. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $25.56.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.69% of Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

