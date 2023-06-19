Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on June 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0602 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.98. 94,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,932. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 33,900.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter.

