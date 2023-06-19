Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:PKW)

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PKW stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,957. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.75. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $73.80 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,055,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,161,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

