Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Plans Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:PKW)

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.13. The company had a trading volume of 57,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,957. The firm has a market cap of $982.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $92.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

