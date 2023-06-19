Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1752 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PFM traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 55,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,350. The company has a market cap of $693.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $38.34.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,862.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 321.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.