Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEZ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $485,000.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.