Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Plans $0.24 Dividend

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2447 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,205. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

