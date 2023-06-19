Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.40. 23,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,960. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 3,183.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.